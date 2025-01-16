Friday, January 17, 2025
LA Fire Aid Concert Will Feature Sting, Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Joni Mitchell, More

By Roger Friedman

Irving Azoff’s LA Fire Aid concert is going to be mega.

Sting, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish are among the performers who will play the Intuit Dome on January 30th.

The full list includes Stevie Nicks, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Green Day, and Jelly Roll.

Wow! I’m surprised John Legend isn’t in there, or Alicia Keys. But more names are coming.

FireAid will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

FireAid will raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

The show is produced by Irving Azoff and his family (his wife, Shelli, and son Jeffrey are a big part of the biz), with Live Nation and AEG. All these people coming together is phenomenal, and should raise millions. Hopefully it will be filmed and recorded for future sales revenue.

Stay tuned…More names are coming soon…

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

