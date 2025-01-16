LA Fire Aid Concert Will Feature Sting, Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Joni Mitchell, More

Irving Azoff’s LA Fire Aid concert is going to be mega.

Sting, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish are among the performers who will play the Intuit Dome on January 30th.



The full list includes Stevie Nicks, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Green Day, and Jelly Roll.

Wow! I’m surprised John Legend isn’t in there, or Alicia Keys. But more names are coming.

FireAid will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

FireAid will raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

The show is produced by Irving Azoff and his family (his wife, Shelli, and son Jeffrey are a big part of the biz), with Live Nation and AEG. All these people coming together is phenomenal, and should raise millions. Hopefully it will be filmed and recorded for future sales revenue.

Stay tuned…More names are coming soon…