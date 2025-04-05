Ariana Grande’s Revamped “Eternal Sunshine” Hits Number 1 Thanks to “Wicked” Success

When Ariana Grande released her album, “Eternal Sunshine,” in 2024, it was a so-so hit. It sold just 225,000 physical copies, but over 1 million including streaming.

The album didn’t receive any nominations from the Grammy Awards in the big three categories of Album, Song, Record.

But Grammy Award eligibility was September 30th long before the movie, “Wicked,” was released.

Of course “Wicked” went on to make hundreds of millions of dollars. Grande was nominated for an Oscar.

Now everything has changed. Ariana has released a new, deluxe version of “Eternal Sunshine,” featuring six new tracks.

And voila! “Eternal Sunshine” sold 137,000 copies this week — 58,000 physical CDs, LPs, and downloads — and finished at number 1. Ariana is back!

Not only that, the refreshed album has spawned an actual hit single with “Twilight Zone.” It’s not the theme song from the classic Rod Serling TV show don’t worry.

What are the lessons learned here? Just star in a movie that makes $746 million worldwide, and it will revive your career nicely! Imagine what will happen when “Wicked” part 2 comes out this fall? A third edition of “Eternal Sunshine,” no doubt!

PS It must be weird for Charlie Kaufman, who wrote the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” to see his title repurposed as a pop album.