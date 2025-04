There isn’t much going on that the box office except “Minecraft.”

Warner Bros. should be happy. They’re looking at a $40 million weekend for a movie based on a video game.

It’s “IP” baby! They could make one every 18 months.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black are the stars. Reviews are bad, just 48% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and only 82% on the audience meter.

But it’s probably mindless fun.

Look for a big Sunday as Jack Black is also hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

God bless.