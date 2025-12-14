Monday, December 15, 2025
Sources: Rob Reiner’s Closest Comedy Pals Billy Crystal and Larry David May Have Found Couple’s Bodies on Welfare Check

By Roger Friedman

EXCLUSIVE There’s so much gossip when there’s a Hollywood murder, and I hate to report it.

It’s unconfirmed as of yet. But I’m Rob Reiner’s friends Billy Crystal and Larry David may have found his body and the body of his wife, Michelle.

It’s possible they went to the Reiners’ house on a welfare check out of concern they couldn’t contact them.

I have calls out to confirm the claim, but the same source who contacted me about the murders, and explaining the Reiners’ son, Nick, illness and relationship says this is true.

The whole thing is horrifying and tragic. Rob Reiner loved his family. He was a smart, funny, sensitive person. His activist politics provided a voice in Hollywood that was greatly needed.

The loss here is overwhelming.

A family spokesperson says: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time..

