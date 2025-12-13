Box Office: “Zootopia,” “Freddy’s 2” Have Strong Fridays, “Wicked” Magic Ebbing, “Ella McCay” a Tragedy in the Making

Friday night box office was big big big for the top two releases.

Both “Zootopia 2” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” had great nights, each up 147% from last Friday.

Those films have legs that will walk them past New Year’s weekend.

Alas, it’s not so great for “Wicked For Good.”

Finishing in 3rd place, “WFG” took in just $2.2 million on Friday, inching up to $305 million. It’s going to be a long broom flight to $400 mil. Maybe it’s time for an incantation.

The new movie of the week is “Ella McCay” from Disney-20th. It’s sadly DOA with just $850,000 on Friday night. The weekend outlook is bleak. James L.Brooks has directed classic movies in the past, so rent one this weekend, like “Broadcast News” or “Terms of Endearment.”

We wait now for “Marty Supreme,” “Song Blue,” “Avatar Fire and Ash,” and “Anaconda” to finish up the year.

PS Happy 85th birthday to Dionne Warwick and 100th Birthday to Dick van Dyke!