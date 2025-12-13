Saturday, December 13, 2025
Box Office: “Zootopia,” “Freddy’s 2” Have Strong Fridays, “Wicked” Magic Ebbing, “Ella McCay” a Tragedy in the Making

By Roger Friedman

Friday night box office was big big big for the top two releases.

Both “Zootopia 2” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” had great nights, each up 147% from last Friday.

Those films have legs that will walk them past New Year’s weekend.

Alas, it’s not so great for “Wicked For Good.”

Finishing in 3rd place, “WFG” took in just $2.2 million on Friday, inching up to $305 million. It’s going to be a long broom flight to $400 mil. Maybe it’s time for an incantation.

The new movie of the week is “Ella McCay” from Disney-20th. It’s sadly DOA with just $850,000 on Friday night. The weekend outlook is bleak. James L.Brooks has directed classic movies in the past, so rent one this weekend, like “Broadcast News” or “Terms of Endearment.”

We wait now for “Marty Supreme,” “Song Blue,” “Avatar Fire and Ash,” and “Anaconda” to finish up the year.

PS Happy 85th birthday to Dionne Warwick and 100th Birthday to Dick van Dyke!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

