Friday, December 12, 2025
Donate
Theater

Kennedy Center Claiming “Sold Out” Shows While Giving Away Tickets, Can’t Sell Seats to Christmas Show Even Adding Animals

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Kennedy Center’s holiday season is a mess.

They’re giving away tickets to shows, and claiming “sold out” performances.

But even the shows with no price for tickets aren’t drawing audiences.

Next week, Jesus-obsessed Trump lackey Dickie Grenell is flagging tickets for his Noel: Jesus is Born night so desperately that they’ve added live animals on stage. (Unclear how PETA feels about that.)

Despite the promise of a zoo, the show is mostly unsold. About half the orchestra floor is open, and the first tier is entirely unsold. The other two floors are closed.

On Thursday night, the Kennedy Center presented singer Melinda Doolittle with the National Symphony Orchestra in a program called “Notes of Honor: NSO Salutes the Military.”

Free tickets were distributed to military families. Fox News touted the show as “Sold out.”

Tonight, tomorrow afternoon, and tomorrow evening there are three more performances. The theater is wide open with unsold seats, although only the orchestra level is being used.

Tomorrow afternoon, on the Millennium Stage, the Kennedy Center is giving away tickets to a show with someone named Randy Barrett. According to the website, Barrett “has spent the last 40+ years playing music that makes people feel good.”

They’ll certainly feel good getting a free show!

Also free this week on that Millennium Stage, the Peace and Carol Ringers. And another show called “Gerdan’s The Wheel of Holidays.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com