Kennedy Center Claiming “Sold Out” Shows While Giving Away Tickets, Can’t Sell Seats to Christmas Show Even Adding Animals

The Kennedy Center’s holiday season is a mess.

They’re giving away tickets to shows, and claiming “sold out” performances.

But even the shows with no price for tickets aren’t drawing audiences.

Next week, Jesus-obsessed Trump lackey Dickie Grenell is flagging tickets for his Noel: Jesus is Born night so desperately that they’ve added live animals on stage. (Unclear how PETA feels about that.)

Despite the promise of a zoo, the show is mostly unsold. About half the orchestra floor is open, and the first tier is entirely unsold. The other two floors are closed.

On Thursday night, the Kennedy Center presented singer Melinda Doolittle with the National Symphony Orchestra in a program called “Notes of Honor: NSO Salutes the Military.”

Free tickets were distributed to military families. Fox News touted the show as “Sold out.”

Tonight, tomorrow afternoon, and tomorrow evening there are three more performances. The theater is wide open with unsold seats, although only the orchestra level is being used.

Tomorrow afternoon, on the Millennium Stage, the Kennedy Center is giving away tickets to a show with someone named Randy Barrett. According to the website, Barrett “has spent the last 40+ years playing music that makes people feel good.”

They’ll certainly feel good getting a free show!

Also free this week on that Millennium Stage, the Peace and Carol Ringers. And another show called “Gerdan’s The Wheel of Holidays.”