Broadway: Scott Rudin’s Comeback Play, “Little Bear Ridge Road,” Starring Laurie Metcalf, Closing Next Week Instead of February

By Roger Friedman

Broadway producer Scott Rudin’s big comeback project has failed.

“Little Bear Ridge Road,” starring Laurie Metcalf, was supposed to play through February 2026.

Instead, the Road will close on December 21st. During its short run “Little Bear Ridge Road” never made money, and last week played at 68% capacity. Total take last week was just $422,901.

Rudin, exiled from producing Broadway shows after the toxic nature of his business was revealed just before the pandemic, was collaborating on the production with Barry Diller.

Rudin was very excited about working with Metcalf, a two time Tony winner, Emmy winner, and Oscar nominee. Their next project, a revival of “Death of a Salesman” with Nathan Lane as an unlikely Willy Loman, will come in March 2026. Both productions are directed by Joe Mantello.

As for “Death of a Salesman,” it seems a little soon for another revival after the 2023 production starring Wendell Pierce. This new one is set for a short run designed just to swoop in for Tony Awards and close right after they’re handed out.

