“Ella McCay,” from Famed Producer Director James L. Brooks, Splats at Rotten Tomatoes with 18%, Dumped by Disney-20th

By Roger Friedman

It’s a sad fate for “Ella McCay.”

A movie no one knows about or understands, what seems like the final project for a famous director is a strike out.

James L. Brooks has the most remarkable resume, from “Mary Tyler Moore,” “Taxi,” “Tracey Ullman” and “The Simpsons” to “Terms of Endearment,” “Broadcast News,” and “As Good as It Gets.”

Even “Spanglish” has its charms.

But “Ella McCay” is an enigma. Disney just dumped it into the abyss. Sixty critics have seen it, and most of them disliked it intensely.

The only person aside from Brooks who seemed to care about this movie was Jamie Lee Curtis, who became the marketing point person

One day maybe I’ll see it on VOD and have a better idea of what this movie was even about. There’s no way of figuring it out from the publicity or marketing.

There are some predictions of a $4 million weekend, but we’ll see what happens. If the weather is very bad Saturday night, “Ella” won’t even by O’Kay.

