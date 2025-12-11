Olivia Nuzzi vs. Cheryl Hines: Who Sold Fewer Books About RFK Jr? And What About Kevin Federline’s Britney Tell All? Louis CK’s First Novel?

It’s been a hard fall for celebrity books.

Mostly, it’s been an uphill battle for the women in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s life.

RFK’s wife, Cheryl Hines, sold just 2,500 copies of her memoir, “Unscripted,” in its first week of sales. It never got much better as “Unscripted” sales sent the book to the lower regions of Amazon’s best seller list.

Then there’s Olivia Nuzzi, Kennedy’s digital lover. She wrote “American Canto,” which also found no audience. NPD BookScan says it “Canto” has sold 1,500 copies. It’s also fallen to the bottom of the bottom of the Amazon list.

And there’s more: Britney Spears’s ex, Kevin Federline, tried to throw her under the bus. It didn’t work. Federline sold just 2,400 copies of — my title — “How I Made a Living off a Pop Star and Then Tried to Get More Money.”

Finally, what happened to Louis CK’s novel, called “Ingram”? Panned by critics, “Ingram” someone made the NY Times Best Seller list for one week. It was simultaneously past number 1,000 on amazon. BookScan says it sold 14,700 total. “Ingram” is now also a memory on Amazon.com at 1,501.

To all these publishers: what were you thinking?