Thursday, December 11, 2025
Olivia Nuzzi vs. Cheryl Hines: Who Sold Fewer Books About RFK Jr? And What About Kevin Federline’s Britney Tell All? Louis CK’s First Novel?

By Roger Friedman

It’s been a hard fall for celebrity books.

Mostly, it’s been an uphill battle for the women in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s life.

RFK’s wife, Cheryl Hines, sold just 2,500 copies of her memoir, “Unscripted,” in its first week of sales. It never got much better as “Unscripted” sales sent the book to the lower regions of Amazon’s best seller list.

Then there’s Olivia Nuzzi, Kennedy’s digital lover. She wrote “American Canto,” which also found no audience. NPD BookScan says it “Canto” has sold 1,500 copies. It’s also fallen to the bottom of the bottom of the Amazon list.

And there’s more: Britney Spears’s ex, Kevin Federline, tried to throw her under the bus. It didn’t work. Federline sold just 2,400 copies of — my title — “How I Made a Living off a Pop Star and Then Tried to Get More Money.”

Finally, what happened to Louis CK’s novel, called “Ingram”? Panned by critics, “Ingram” someone made the NY Times Best Seller list for one week. It was simultaneously past number 1,000 on amazon. BookScan says it sold 14,700 total. “Ingram” is now also a memory on Amazon.com at 1,501.

To all these publishers: what were you thinking?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

