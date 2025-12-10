Vanity Fair Ditches Famous Oscar Party Tent for Deal with LACMA After Leaving Women off Hollywood Cover: Olivia Nuzzi Invited?

Vanity Fair is ditching its famous Oscar party tent.

The floundering magazine is moving the party from its long held spot at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Santa Monica Boulevard to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

LACMA could be a fun place, but not the behemoth of the massive tents. It’s unclear if they’ll let guests eat In-and-Out Burgers near all that expensive art.

One guest who won’t be on the list: now ex West Coast editor Olivia Nuzzi. Although you never know: her notoriety of having a big flop of a book and being fired might be just what new editor Mark Guiducci wants on his red carpet.

Vanity Fair’s whole relationship with Hollywood has changed since Guiducci took over from the former editor. The magazine has mostly ignored all the new releases heading to awards season. For its Hollywood issue — out now — they couldn’t get a lot of stars. All actresses turned them down. Only a couple of the male stars warranted a cover.

From Guiducci’s quote on the VF website today, it does seem like doesn’t care about Hollywood per se. He’s looking at tech bro’s as the new stars. I’m surprised no one’s decided yet to launch their own big Oscar winner party now that VF is fading away.