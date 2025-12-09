You can buy 12 white ping pong balls at Target for $2.99.

A six pack of orange balls are on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $4.99.

But on ebay right, now orange ping pong balls emblazoned with the logo for the movie, “Marty Supreme” are selling for twenty bucks apiece — and higher.

The movie, starring Timothee Chalamet and directed by Josh Safdie, doesn’t open until Christmas.

Chalamet plays a real life motor mouth kid named Marty Mauser who rises from the Lower East Side circa 1959 and becomes an international table tennis champion. The movie is a hit with critics who’ve seen it, and Chalamet is on his way to an Oscar nomination.

Last night, Chalamet appeared at the Hollywood premiere in an orange suit, albeit with much more material than his girlfriend Kylie jenner, also in orange but wearing basket balls.

The movie should be a hit on its down, but themarketing and merchandising machine behind it is in overdrive. And let’s not forget, almost one one has seen this movie.

“Marty Fever” is in the air. Yesterday, Doni Nahmias, the designer who got the license to may “Marty” clothes, staged a pop up shop in a trendy LA neighborhood. The lines were around the block, with people sleeping overnight. Some intrepid Tik Tok videographers determined that the prospective buyers weren’t really interested in the movie or were fans of Timothee Chalamet. They were resellers anticipating a big market when the movie opens.

Indeed, on ebay, someone is selling a medium sized Nahmias made Marty Supreme jacket for $6,969,69. (See below.) The seller assures me this is the original, unopened, “real” jacket, and not the the fakes also selling ebay for $72.99.

There’s also an A24 Marty Supreme Wheaties Box Cereal + Ping Pong Orange Ball Glass Ornament Set priced to sell at $150.

The movie studio, A24, just sent out a promo gift box for Christmas. There’s an attractive pop corn container with the names of all their 2025 movies including “Marty,” “The Smashing Machine,” and others. There are also a great deal of orange ping pong balls. I noticed that recipients have removed the plastic encased popcorn from the bucket, and replaced it with all the ping pong balls. Someone is selling the bucket now for $99.

Other than playing ping pong in our basement in the 70s, my only other reference to them is in the video below. I’m surprised A24 hasn’t found a tie in between the movie and “Captain Kangaroo,” but there’s still time!