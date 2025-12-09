Is Tony Dokoupil the Next Walter Cronkite? CBS Evening News Sending Former Hair Model to News Desk — Watch His Past Auditions

Bari Weiss is on the move at CBS News.

She’s kicked out John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois at CBS Evening News.

Her replacement? Tony Dokoupil, one of the CBS Mornings trio. Dokoupil was once a hair model, and doesn’t have much gravitas.

Is he the next Dan Rather? Walter Cronkite? No. Will this end in tears? Definitely.

Dokoupil’s main attraction to Bari Weiss is that he converted to Judaism in 2014. Then, last fall 2024, he had an on air blow up with author Ta-Nehisi Coates over anti-Israel book. Dokoupil was tough on Coates, whose book he called “extremist” in criticism of Israel’s right to exist. That made him a star in the eyes of then-CBS owner Shari Redstone, and now no doubt Weiss and new CBS owner David Ellison.

Dokoupil has subbed at the CBS Evening News as anchor over the years. Below you can see his past auditions. What do you think?