Jimmy Kimmel — After This Year’s Lock Out — Extends Contract with ABC for Talk Show, Will Stick Around At Least Through May 2027

By Roger Friedman

Jimmy Kimmel is not going anywhere.

Despite the lockout from his ABC talk show this fall, Kimmel has agreed to extend his contract through May 2027.

Will that be the end? No one knows. There was a good chance ABC wouldn’t renew after the Charlie Kirk episode this fall that found Kimmel suspended.

But the audience protested vehemently, and Kimmel was back on the air within days.

One issue with the network might be that they have no plan for the 11:30pm time slot. Simply moving “Nightline” back to its original time after all these years would not be a workable idea.

And despite Kimmel’s nightly political monologues — loved by his fans — he also offers ABC a way to promote their shows. He might even return to hosting the Academy Awards again in 2027, you never know.

Now CBS would be wise to work out a deal with Stephen Colbert after announcing his show is cancelled following May 2027. CBS is in such flux with Bari Weiss’s news department, they’d be wise to retain Colbert, who will obviously land a spot with Netflix and/or HBO now that those companies are in an arranged marriage.

