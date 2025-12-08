Monday, December 8, 2025
Golden Globes Snub HBO’s Excellent “Gilded Age,” “Task” Completely, Throw Bones to “The Pitt,” “Hacks” But Love “The White Lotus”

By Roger Friedman

HBO and the Golden Globes really had a disconnect this year.

The Globes ignored the new series, “Task,” and the stellar series, “The Gilded Age.”

No Christine Baranski. No Cynthia Nixon. The Globes clearly don’t like Julian Fellowes. His final “Downton Abbey” movie also got no love.

None of that great cast from “Tasks” except Mark Ruffalo. How is that possible? No Tom Pelphrey?

The group did give 6 nominations to “The White Lotus” but somehow missed the performance of the year from Sam Rockwell. How is that even possible?

The Globes liked “The Pitt,” but only actor Noah Wyle. Is there anyone else on that show?

Wait: back to “The Gilded Age.” This was their best season. The whole production is A plus. But it might be too sophisticated for the Globes’ TV taste.

But listen: they threw a bone to “Abbott Elementary” on ABC for Best Comedy, but not one of the actors, not even Sheryl Lee Ralph. I thought they loved her!

Everything to do with the Globes is about campaigning. Who appealed more to them in Q&A’s, at cocktail parties, who took the most pictures with the voters. There’s a level of exasperation among actors. Some are enthusiastic, others may just not have cared. You can’t blame them. It’s like running for sheriff in a small town.

And forget about Big Stars on network TV shows. Angela Bassett? Mariska Hargitay? They don’t even bother dealing with this gang. At this point, actors know going in that the chance of any nomination from a broadcast show are zero.

And what about Meryl Streep in “Only Murders in the Building”? Don’t get me started!

