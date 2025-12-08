Monday, December 8, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

Kennedy Center Honors Show Most Starless Yet: Broadway Segment Unknowns and Pariah Laura Osnes, Country Section Best Known

By Roger Friedman

Share

Last night’s Kennedy Center Honors show was the most starless in its history.

Although there were some highlights, most of the show — set for airing on December 23rd — is just plain weird.

The best parts will be the country segment honoring George Strait, and the rock element for the group KISS.

In the former, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, and Brooks & Dunn will appeal to the CMA crowd.

In the latter, Garth Brooks and Cheap Trick will be of interest to their fans.

But “disco queen” Gloria Gaynor had one big hit in her career, “I Will Survive.” The song is performed but there isn’t much else to say.

Sylvester Stallone — walking with a cane and struggling with a hair piece — gets a tribute from Kurt Russell, who acted with him in “Tango and Cash” many years ago. Composer Bill Conti and Arturo Sandoval perform “Gonna Fly Now,” the “Rocky” theme song. But absences of other Stallone co-stars and friends, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, are glaring. So also is no sign of Russell’s partner, Goldie Hawn, who declined the opportunity to be there no doubt.

The worst section is for Michael Crawford, the Broadway star of “Phantom of the Opera.” He appeared in “Hello, Dolly!” in 1970 on Broadway. The performers are underwhelming. They include Laura Osnes, a pariah in the theater community stemming from the pandemic; and unknown singers David Phelps, and Carrie Manolakos.

The show’s producers will struggle with editing around host Donald Trump, who went on and on when on stage, talking about nothing relevant to the proceedings. The show will be punctuated by interviews with the honorees.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com