Trump Demands Apology from “60 Minutes,” Rages New CBS Ownership “No Better Than Last” — While New Owner Walks Kennedy Center Red Carpet!

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is unhappy. Poor baby.

Last night, while he was hosting the bogus Kennedy Center Honors, CBS — th network he sued, then approved its sale to his pals — was featuring his latest enemy.

On “60 Minutes,” the great Lesley Stahl had an explosive interview with soon to be ex Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The latter threw her former mentor under the bus with many revelations about their falling out. (See below.)

Trump didn’t see the show until this morning… and lost it. He’s furious that CBS let this happen since he allowed David Ellison and dad, Larry, to buy CBS in the Paramount deal. Trump thought he was controlling them. I guess not!

LOL Because CBS owner and supposed Trump buddy David Ellison was right there on the Kennedy Center red carpet last night. Et tu, Brute?

Trump writes: “My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen. P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!! President DJT”


