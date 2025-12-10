Trump: New York Times should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information”

Donald Trump is upset about the New York Times.

He says on Truth Social the newspaper of record should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information.”

Why is he is a snit this time? Because he thinks no one believes his medical test results, especially for cognition. His long rant is below.

The man who falls asleep in public regularly says: a’I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now!a’

He says it’s treasonous for anyone to say that a 79 year old man who stumbles around and can’t keep his eyes open during public events, who filibusters even in short comments about nothing to do with the subject at hand, is impaired at all.

“Trump writes: “After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it.”

I feel bad that he’s so disturbed. After all, he said last week he didn’t even know why he had an MRI, or what it was for.