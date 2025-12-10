Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Trump: New York Times should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information”

By Roger Friedman
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. Margo Martin via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Donald Trump is upset about the New York Times.

He says on Truth Social the newspaper of record should “cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information.”

Why is he is a snit this time? Because he thinks no one believes his medical test results, especially for cognition. His long rant is below.

The man who falls asleep in public regularly says: a’I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now!a’

He says it’s treasonous for anyone to say that a 79 year old man who stumbles around and can’t keep his eyes open during public events, who filibusters even in short comments about nothing to do with the subject at hand, is impaired at all.

“Trump writes: “After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it.”

I feel bad that he’s so disturbed. After all, he said last week he didn’t even know why he had an MRI, or what it was for.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

