“Wicked for Good” Finally Hits $300 Million After Long Slog, Waits for China and Japan on International Side

“Wicked for Good” has been a slow starter at the box office.

After a big take off, the Oz sequel slowed down quite a bit. Yesterday it hit $300 million after 20 days.

For any other movie that would amazing. But the first “Wicked” was at $330 million in the same time frame.

“Wicked 1” took in $475 million in theaters by the end of its domestic run. It doesn’t seem like “For Good” will get near there, but there could be a Christmas resurgence.

On the international side, “WFG” has not gone over so well in foreign countries. The lag is big. But Universal is still waiting for numbers in China and Japan, which should help the bottom line.

Certainly not getting Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture Musical or Comedy was disappointment. But the Critics Choice is something they can advertise, and I can’t imagine a total snub from the Oscars.