Slow Burn “SNL” Last Night Dunks on Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Also Unveils Ashley Padilla as Hottest New Star in Years

Last night’s “Saturday Night Live” was a slow burn show.

It took some time to ramp up from mildly low energy to some curiously funny sketches.

One highlight: that Ashley Padilla is the new Kate McKinnon, taking over the show very quickly. Wow. She’s setting records for being featured in sketches.

The funniest sketch of the night was a filmed bit, a parody of Variety magazine’s “Actors on Actors.” (See below.) This involves two actors in the various awards races who interview each other with the invisible help of Joe Franklin.

It’s not like “SNL” hasn’t struck gold since McKinnon. Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang are terrific. But Padilla is fast out of the gate.

Trump takes some press questions aboard Air Force One pic.twitter.com/LsCbDqTfD2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2025

Variety's Characters on Characters pic.twitter.com/HCgSwwHjOq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2025

simon, the 12-year-old college student pic.twitter.com/QTNqUTUsC0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2025