Saturday, December 13, 2025
Bari Weiss’s Embarrassing CBS Christian Hour with Erika Kirk Sends Charlie Kirk Book to Number 2, and Temporarily Sold Out

By Roger Friedman

Seventy years of CBS News was chucked out the window tonight by Bari Weiss.

Could there have been anything more cringe and embarrassing as Weiss’s Christian Hour interview with Erika Kirk, widow of right wing evangelist Charlie Kirk?

My favorite part was when the closed captioning misread the word ‘intifada’ as ‘frittatta.”

Everyone of the great CBS legends in heaven rose out of their graves.

The purpose of Weiss’s Town Hall was to sell copies of Charlie Kirk’s latest book. Now “Stop in the Name of God” is number 2 on amazon. The bookseller says the title now sold out — temporarily. Self published, Kirk’s book probably had a low first print run so they could claim a sell out.

Weiss’s Town Hall had an audience, but they looked like they’d been pulled in from a cosmetics infomercial. None of them were allowed to speak or question Kirk. They just shook their heads in assent to anything mentioned. For all we know, they were applauding a new copper sauce pan.

Those who did speak were split between Christian fans, and a couple of people who did throw Kirk curveballs. One was a Jewish man whose daughter and fiancee were killed on the streets of Washington DC in an antisemitic attack. He asked Kirk what Turning Point, her loony tune cult, was doing about antisemitism on the right. He didn’t get an answer.

Another questioner was the man who was asking Kirk a question when he was assassinated. He asked Kirk what she thought of Donald Trump’s divisive and violent rhetoric. She sidestepped that question, too.

The Town Hall show was full of Christian advertising. It was another embarrassment, but definitely a step — made by Weiss — to turn CBS into a new Fox News. Weiss has come off not as a professional journalist, but as Velma from “Scooby Doo,” thinking her career has been made. Or Andrea from “Beverly Hills 90210,” who fizzled in adulthood.

Kirk was antisemitic, and so is his wife. I LOL at the idea of her having Jewish Sabbath dinner at home. These people are phonies.

