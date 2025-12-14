Sunday, December 14, 2025
UPDATING Breaking News: Rob Reiner and Wife Michelle Dead in Beloved Hollywood Actor-Director’s Home, Possibly by Son

By Roger Friedman

UPDATE!!!!!

Waiting for press conference…

ABC reports that Billy Crystal, who is a nearby neighbor, and a friend of Reiner’s since Reiner directed him in When Harry Met Sally responded to the home and departed visibly near tears.

People is reporting the Reiners may have been killed by their son, Nick.

TMZ is reporting that two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead in the Hollywood home of beloved director-producer Rob Reiner’s home.

They match the ages of Reiner and his wife, Michelle.

UPDATE TMZ now reporting the couple is dead, and it looks like knife wounds.

Wikipedia is already reporting Reiner’s death.

https://www.justthinktwice.gov/rob-reiners-son-nick-reiner-i-lived-streets-battling-drug-addictionThe Reiners’ son, Nick, has had a bad time with drugs and homelessness in the past. There are reports that he may have been escorted from the home.

This is a terrible tragedy. Keep refreshing…

Reiner, son of the late legend Carl Reiner, directed many hits including “When Harry Met Sally,”  “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “The Princess Bride,” and many others.

He began his career on “All in the Family,” playing “meathead” Mike Stivic.

Before Reiner was married to Michelle, he was married for years to actress Penny Marshall.

Reiner, one of the nicest people anywhere, has been a long time political advocate on the right side of liberal causes for decades.

