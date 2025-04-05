Saturday, April 5, 2025
Elton John Jokes at Q&A: “The Bay of Pigs is Now Going to be Called The Bay of the United States of America”

By Roger Friedman

Last night, Elton John and Brandi Carlile participated in a rare interview and with TCM’s Dave Karger at New York’s 92nd St. Y.

The occasion was the release of their album. “Who Believes in Angels?” A hilarious Q&A followed.

Also on the panel were legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin and producer Andrew Watt — who I didn’t know is a Jewish wunderkind from Great Neck, Long Island — with quite a family story of his own!

The gang admitted the four star album took a lot of work and wasn’t always easy to record. Elton admitted that he didn’t always know what Bernie’s lyrics meant in some of their hit songs — like “Crocodile Rock” and “Take Me to the Pilot” (which is funny because I do). Lavish praise was heaped on Taupin for the new song, “When This Old World is Done with Me.”

Elton also said that Carlile’s next album is going out to push her into international popularity from being a great “American, or Canadian, artist. Can we even say that now?” he joked. The whole audience howled and he added: “The Bay of Pigs is going to be called “The Bay of the United States of America!”

Elton and Brandi are on “SNL” tonight. “Who Believes in Angels?” is number 1 on iTunes today.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

