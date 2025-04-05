Saturday, April 5, 2025
“Minecraft Movie” Shocker: $58 Million Opening Heads to $130 Mil Weekend, Saves Warner Bros.

By Roger Friedman

WTH?

“The Minecraft Movie” had a stunning $58 million opening Friday including $10 mil from Thursday previews.

Again, excuse me?

Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black star in a movie of a video game, the beginning of a franchise. Black hosts “SNL” tonight, which should make tomorrow even crazier.

This movie features the great Danielle Brooks, Oscar nominee from “The Color Purple,” star of “The Piano Lesson” on Broadway.

It also features Jennifer Coolidge. Hello?

Reviews are terrible and it doesn’t matter.

Warner Bros. is saved. Forget “Superman.” Or “Batman.”

Forget all the talk of Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy leaving WB or being replaced.

Sources tell me Warner Discover owner David Zaslav loves this thing. How do you like that?

Is there a script? Who cares? This movie made $48 MILLION last night! This is more than a half dozen Oscar nominees this season made in total!

Awards? No. Again, who cares?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

