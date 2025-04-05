“Minecraft Movie” Shocker: $58 Million Opening Heads to $130 Mil Weekend, Saves Warner Bros.

WTH?

“The Minecraft Movie” had a stunning $58 million opening Friday including $10 mil from Thursday previews.

Again, excuse me?

Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black star in a movie of a video game, the beginning of a franchise. Black hosts “SNL” tonight, which should make tomorrow even crazier.

This movie features the great Danielle Brooks, Oscar nominee from “The Color Purple,” star of “The Piano Lesson” on Broadway.

It also features Jennifer Coolidge. Hello?

Reviews are terrible and it doesn’t matter.

Warner Bros. is saved. Forget “Superman.” Or “Batman.”

Forget all the talk of Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy leaving WB or being replaced.

Sources tell me Warner Discover owner David Zaslav loves this thing. How do you like that?

Is there a script? Who cares? This movie made $48 MILLION last night! This is more than a half dozen Oscar nominees this season made in total!

Awards? No. Again, who cares?