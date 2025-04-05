“Grey’s Anatomy” Renewed by ABC for Season 22 Despite Being on Life Support with Low Ratings on TV

For some reason, ABC has renewed the moribund “Grey’s Anatomy” for a 22nd season.

This despite really low ratings, the worst in the show’s history and among all TV shows.

Thursday’s episode, for example, was down 12.21% in total viewers from the previous week. Total was just 2.12 million. There are more people watching farm reports.

The rationale I’ve read is that “Grey’s” is popular in syndication on Netflix. But the show’s halcyon days are long since passed. It also airs at 10pm now when most of its old fans are getting ready for bed.

Next season, Ellen Pompeo will be back in a handful of episodes as Meredith Grey even after her recent comments about making $20 million a year — and slagging off past co-stars who were killed off thanks to her displeasure.

Why don’t they just kill this thing off? Some theories: ABC is having a lot of trouble finding replacements shows. Creativity is dead. ABC doesn’t burn its last bridge with Shonda Rhimes.

Meanwhile, there’s a new hot hospital show on MAX called “The Pitt” starring Noah Wyle. That’s where the action is now. If that show were smart, it would feature Patrick Dempsey in a guest arc!