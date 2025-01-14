Music Mogul Irving Azoff Sets Jan. 30th for Fire Aid Mega Concert in LA: Eagles, Harry Styles, Earth Wind & Fire Possible

The record companies aren’t having their parties, but Grammy weekend just got a jolt.

Music mogul Irving Azoff is organizing a mega concert called “Fire Aid” on January 30th at LA’s Intuit Dome. This should be along the lines of the “The Concert for New York” that was held after 9/11. “Fire Aid” will raise money for wildfire relief charities. The show will be produced along with Live Nation.

Azoff represents groups like The Eagles, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Maroon 5, and more. His son, Jeffrey, manages Harry Styles. Their wide range of artists stretches to U2. Chelsea Handler is also a client. She could host the show!

Details haven’t been announced yet, but they’re coming fast. Ticket prices should be high. LA has to raise a lot of money. Good on Azoff for taking this on!