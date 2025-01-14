Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Donate
CelebrityCharityMusicTheater

Music Mogul Irving Azoff Sets Jan. 30th for Fire Aid Mega Concert in LA: Eagles, Harry Styles, Earth Wind & Fire Possible

By Roger Friedman

Share

The record companies aren’t having their parties, but Grammy weekend just got a jolt.

Music mogul Irving Azoff is organizing a mega concert called “Fire Aid” on January 30th at LA’s Intuit Dome. This should be along the lines of the “The Concert for New York” that was held after 9/11. “Fire Aid” will raise money for wildfire relief charities. The show will be produced along with Live Nation.

Azoff represents groups like The Eagles, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Maroon 5, and more. His son, Jeffrey, manages Harry Styles. Their wide range of artists stretches to U2. Chelsea Handler is also a client. She could host the show!

Details haven’t been announced yet, but they’re coming fast. Ticket prices should be high. LA has to raise a lot of money. Good on Azoff for taking this on!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com