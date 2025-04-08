Tuesday, April 8, 2025
BREAKING Associated Press Wins Injunction Against Trump, Can Return to White House For Time Being

By Roger Friedman

The Associated Press has won an injunction against Donald Trump. They can return to the White House press room and Oval Office while their case is ongoing.

Trump kicked them out of The White House because the AP refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

This is a triumph for the First Amendment and the free press.

