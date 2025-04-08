RIP Steven Spielberg’s Beloved Longtime Publicist, the Great Marvin Levy, Passes Away at 96 After a Legendary Run

Marvin Levy has passed away at 96.

Steven Spielberg’s beloved and long time publicist was the dean of all Hollywood press agents, loved and respected.

Spielberg says: “Marvin’s passing is a huge loss for me and our industry writ large. There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind. For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel. When it came to handling the press, he had no peer.”

Marvin Levy, you know, was a mensch.

Spielberg continued:

“To the media-and the world of exhibition, Marvin was the face of Amblin. We were opposite ends of the movie-making process. Every time I reached the end of production on a film, Marvin’s work had only begun. Through countless films, tv series, Amblin events, awards campaigns and our public relations strategy—this is where Marvin came alive. He loved his work—and was endlessly enthusiastic about our business. He was creative, innovative and respected for his knowledge and honesty. He was excited to figure how new and better ways to present films to audiences. As a result, he was the first and only publicist to receive an Academy Award. In awarding the honor, the Academy highlighted his “exemplary career in publicity that has brought films to the minds, hearts and souls of audiences all over the world.”

I’m a little verklempt. Through thick and thin, and the many, many Spielberg movies, Marvin was there for me at all times. He kept the trains running, as they say, which wasn’t easy when you think of how prolific Steven has been over the decades. He really helped me a lot on movies like “Minority Report” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Marvin worked at Columbia Pictures with Spielberg on “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” in 1977. He soon left to work exclusively alongside Spielberg, first at Amblin Entertainment and later at DreamWorks Studios, and on and on right through “The Fabelmans.”

Marvin was honored with a Lifetime Oscar in 2018 and it was much deserved.

Condolences to his lovely wife of 74 years, Carol, his whole family, and many legions of admirers.