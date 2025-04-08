“Saturday Night Live” Ratings Up Slightly from Previous Week, with Jack Black, Elton John & Brandi Carlile

“Saturday Night Live.” It’s up, it’s down.

The ratings stay within 4 and 5 million.

This week’s show, with Jack Black hosting and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, was up from the previous week.

The show added around 250,000 viewers to 4.53 million. This was a recovery from the Mikey Madison week and a return to Lady Gaga’s area of 4.63 million two weeks earlier.

Top show this season was almost 6.6 million for John Mulaney and Chappell Roan. The most recent hit outing was Timothee Chalamet hosting and singing, 5 million.

The good news is that Jack Black’s movie, “A Minecraft Movie” is number 1. And so is the new album from Elton John and Brandi Carlile. The album, “Who Believes in Angels,” will be the top selling physical album of the week with 40,000 CDs and paid downloads.

This week comes Jon Hamm, promoting a new TV series, and Lizzo, trying to recover from terrible publicity.