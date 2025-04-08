Tuesday, April 8, 2025
"Saturday Night Live" Ratings Up Slightly from Previous Week, with Jack Black, Elton John & Brandi Carlile

By Roger Friedman

“Saturday Night Live.” It’s up, it’s down.

The ratings stay within 4 and 5 million.

This week’s show, with Jack Black hosting and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, was up from the previous week.

The show added around 250,000 viewers to 4.53 million. This was a recovery from the Mikey Madison week and a return to Lady Gaga’s area of 4.63 million two weeks earlier.

Top show this season was almost 6.6 million for John Mulaney and Chappell Roan. The most recent hit outing was Timothee Chalamet hosting and singing, 5 million.

The good news is that Jack Black’s movie, “A Minecraft Movie” is number 1. And so is the new album from Elton John and Brandi Carlile. The album, “Who Believes in Angels,” will be the top selling physical album of the week with 40,000 CDs and paid downloads.

This week comes Jon Hamm, promoting a new TV series, and Lizzo, trying to recover from terrible publicity.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

