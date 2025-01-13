Grammy Update: Warner Music Cancels Party But Musicares Dinner Must Go On to Help People Like Aimee Mann’s Producer

Now Warner Music has canceled their pre-Grammys party set for January 30th.

Warners joins Universal Music Group, which earlier today scotched their post-Grammy party.

The Recording Academy insists the Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2nd. They haven’t canceled the show or their Musicares fundraiser on January 31st. Yet.

The Musicares is actually vitally important to keep on the schedule as the group needs all the donations it can get to help musicians and music people who’ve experienced massive loss in the wildfires.

For example: famed music mastering engineer Bob Clearmountain lost his home and legendary studio.

“We just figured we’d be back in a few days,” Clearmountain said in an interview. “That once the evacuation order was lifted, we’d just be loading everything back into the house. It really didn’t occur to us that this could be the end of our world.”

There are dozens of stories like this one. Aimee Mann has started a GoFundMe page for her long time producer and collaborator, Paul Bryan. Mann wrote on Instagram (see below):

“Let me tell you about Paul. He is most dedicated musician I know, a tireless worker and practicer, someone who will go way out of his way to help you do what you need to do. For him, the show really must go on, and it doesn’t matter what terrible thing has just happened to him, he is going to show up. All he cares about is making what you are doing better. He has gone out of his way for me a thousand times, and so I want to go out of my way for him.”

All of this makes the Musicares event honoring The Grateful Dead more important than ever.