First Diddy Documentary Trailer Drops But Still No Sign of MIA Witnesses Fonzworth Bentley and Nathalie Moar

No one seems to know what’s happened to Nathalie Moar or Derek Watkins, aka Fonzworth Bentley.

Of all the people in Sean Combs’s world — aka Diddy, Puff Daddy — they know everything in detail and beyond. There are theories that they are helping the prosecution in Combs’s upcoming trial. Each of them has been totally radio silent for a year.

Moar has acted as Combs’s PR person for at least 20 years, maybe longer. If anyone has the guest lists, the phone numbers, etc. it’s her. Moar’s testimony at a trial would be sensational.

Then there’s Watkins aka Bentley. He’s also gone underground and like Moar hasn’t been mentioned in any of the lawsuit publicity. Anyone who was around in 2000 will remember Bentley — dressed as a dandy — acting as Diddy’s butler or valet, following him around with an umbrella lest the rap star got warm or wet.

Now comes the trailer for the first of what will undoubtedly be many Diddy documentaries, called “Making of Bad Boy.” It will be shown on Peacock on January 14th. The trailer boasts a lot of inside info, but if they don’t have Moar or Watkins the film still will miss the mark.