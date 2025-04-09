Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Elton John-Brandi Carlile Collaboration Headed to Most Physical Sales This Week of Any Albums

By Roger Friedman

Elton John and Brandi Carlile really have a hit record.

“Who Believes in Angels” will finish the week tomorrow at number 1 among all physical sales — meaning CDs and paid downloads.

The total should be upwards of 40,000 units. That’s a real accomplishment and the only number that matters.

The album has held firm at number 1 all week on iTunes and amazon.

“Who Believes in Angels” will finish sixth or seventh overall because there’s little streaming going on. Fans of these two fab singers want the product in hand. It’s not just a dip-in on Spotify.

Meantime, Sir Elton has declared peace with Madonna after decades of feuding. Madonna came to see him backstage at “SNL” this past weekend and they buried the hatchet — and not in each other!

Maybe the Middle East problems can be solved if Netanyahu hosts “SNL” and Hamas comes backstage!

Here’s what Madonna had to say:

