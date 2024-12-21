Blake Lively Was Supposed to Host “SNL” Premiere This Year But Backed Out Over Movie Scandal

“Hacks” star Jean Smart hosted the premiere of “Saturday Night Live” back in September — and did a great job.

But the planned host was supposed to be another blonde actress, Blake Lively, wife of Ryan Reynolds.

In her legal complaint suing director Justin Baldoni, Lively’s lawyers reveal she was supposed to be host. But Lively canceled at the last minute after the backstage scandals of her movie, “It Ends with Us,” blew up in the press.

“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial.

Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set. For example, Ms. Lively cancelled a critical Target corporate event for her hair care company, and she backed out of her scheduled role to host the premier episode of the 50thanniversary season of Saturday Night Live in September 2024.”

You can see why Lively hosting “SNL” was a good idea. Her movie was a hit. Plus she would undoubtedly bring along Reynolds and Hugh Jackman from the other big summer hit, “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Lively’s legal complaint is very long and detailed and shocking. She recounts how Baldoni hired crisis manager Melissa Nathan, then reveals that Nathan is the sister of the NY Post’s Page Six gossip writer Sara Nathan. The inference is made — with examples — of the sisters working together to make Lively look bad and to promote Baldoni.

Something tells me this 80 page document is going to be the most read legal complaint in Hollywood history!

Meanwhile, Jean Smart turned out to be a great and refreshing host.

