Thursday, October 17, 2024
Donate
CelebrityLawPolitics

Rufus Wainwright Furious Trump Rally Used Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Sends Cease and Desist

By Roger Friedman

Share

Yesterday’s Trump rally debacle included the use of Rufus Wainwright singing Leonard Cohen’s classic song “Hallelujah.” Trump swung and swayed for 39 incomprehensible minutes to several songs including that one. Cohen was turning in his grave.

Rufus is not amused, and says he was “mortofied” when he found out about it. He says Cohen’s publisher — Hipgnosis — is send a cease and desist letter.

Trump’s campaign has used music all through the campaign that’s caused legal trouble. Isaac Hayes III went to court to stop him from using his father’s “Hold On I’m Coming.” Others have sent cease and desist letters of their own.


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com