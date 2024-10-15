Rufus Wainwright Furious Trump Rally Used Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Sends Cease and Desist

Yesterday’s Trump rally debacle included the use of Rufus Wainwright singing Leonard Cohen’s classic song “Hallelujah.” Trump swung and swayed for 39 incomprehensible minutes to several songs including that one. Cohen was turning in his grave.

Rufus is not amused, and says he was “mortofied” when he found out about it. He says Cohen’s publisher — Hipgnosis — is send a cease and desist letter.

Trump’s campaign has used music all through the campaign that’s caused legal trouble. Isaac Hayes III went to court to stop him from using his father’s “Hold On I’m Coming.” Others have sent cease and desist letters of their own.

The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the… pic.twitter.com/Qcf4Cbjqgy — Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright) October 15, 2024



