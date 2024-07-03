Hamptons: Christie Brinkley’s Bringing Her Prosecco, Magnolia Bakery Has the Cupcakes at 20th Annual Hamptons Happening

If you’re in the Hamptons this Saturday, and you’re hungry, there’s only one place to be.

It’s the 20th annual Hamptons Happening, the summer event of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Foundation.

These are just some of the four star food opportunities to be found under the tent on Lumber Lane in Bridgehampton: Chef Francois Payard, Christie Brinkley’s Bellissima Prosecco & Wines, Nadel, Arlotta Food Studio, El Verano, Deeky Dawg, a La ModeShoppe, Magnolia Bakery, 317 Main Street, Little Sesame, David Burke Hospitality Management, Backal Hospitality Group, Versa, Riverpark, Lulu Kitchen & Bar, T-Bar, East Hampton Shucker Company, Dough Doughnuts, Amante 1530, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Night Inn Experience, Scott’s Protein Balls, Elegant Affairs, Wolffer Estates Vineyard, Good Eats, and Taco Mahal.

“Since its founding, SWCRF has invested more than $120 million towards collaborative cancer research,” says Bill Sullivan, Waxman executive director. “The funds we expect to raise this year will be earmarked toward the launch of new, innovative research initiatives, funding up to six new investigators this fall.”

And one other thing: there’s a live auction for lots of goodies including hard to get tickets for various New York area shows.

Stephen Kliegerman (President, Development Marketing, Brown Harris Stevens) will receive the Distinguished Business Real Estate Award, Fern Mallis (NYFW Founder, Fern Mallis LLC) will be the recipient of the Fashion Cares Award, and DJ CherishTheLuv (Broadway Co-Producer & DJ, 2024 Tony Nominated “Here Lies Love”) the Distinguished Cancer Crusader Award.

Get tickets here.