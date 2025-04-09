“Minecraft” Soundtrack, “Hamilton,” Chicago’s 1st Album Library of Congress Adds Ridiculous to the Sublime

The Library of Congress picks 25 recordings ever year to add to the National Registry.

This year, the choices range from the ridiculous to the sublime.

The soundtrack to a video game, “Minecraft,” would be among the former.

Among the latter, Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Miles Davis’s “Bitches Brew,” my beloved “Koln Concerts” from Keith Jarrett, and the first — and best — album from the group Chicago.

See below.

NEWS: The Librarian of Congress has announced the annual selection of 25 recordings to be inducted into the #NatRecRegistry, chosen for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance, to preserve the nation’s recorded sound history. pic.twitter.com/UmsSudeL1s — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) April 9, 2025

Here’s the full list of this year’s inductees. Read more about the 2025 National Recording Registry.https://t.co/Ly7xXufF7w pic.twitter.com/yUfm7IL2nm — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) April 9, 2025



