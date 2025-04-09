Wednesday, April 9, 2025
BusinessPolitics

Tariff-ying: Trump “Pauses” Tariffs for 90 Days Except Against China, Waves White Flag in Trade War

By Roger Friedman

Delusional Donald Trump has “paused” the extreme tariffs against all countries except China.

For China, he’s imposed a 125% tariff. Apple’s Tim Cook must be so thrilled the supported Trump. Apple and its customers will suffer.

For the rest of the world, he’s still imposing a 10% tariff.

Trump has waved the white flag, surrendered as the country’s economy was tanking in every market. The NYSE had dropped almost 4,000 points since he started his wrecking ball. Now it’s up 2,400 points.

Meantime, there are reports that Kash Patel has been removed from running the ATF branch of the FBI because he never showed up for work.

Trump is a mad man, he’s out of control. He brought us to the brink of real destruction. Some people in Washington think he’s done it on purpose.

All this talk of “The Art of the Deal” is nuts. Trump did not write that book. Tony Schwartz wrote the book. Trump notoriously takes — and took — credit for things he didn’t do. We are living in insanity.

Trump, meantime, has spent most of his time golfing, and laughing at all of us.

