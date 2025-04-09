Jennifer Lopez Will Host and “Perform” Live on CBS at the Revived American Music Awards in May

Jennifer Lopez is returning to the revived American Music Awards.

She’s hosting and “performing live” on May 26th on CBS, which had better take a hard look at what’s going on here.

JLo is an athletic dancer, but her singing has constantly been called into question over the years. CBS’s way out may be saying “performing” instead of singing.

The American Music Awards themselves are questionable. They weren’t even broadcast in 2024 as they were usurped by the Billboard Music Awards. Both shows are owned by Dick Clark productions, itself owned by the owner of The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline, Billboard, and Rolling Stone.

The AMAs are not the Grammy Awards. They’re devoted to the best selling artists of the moment, and negotiated by record company execs, managers, and publicists.

Lopez, who had an acting success earlier this fall with “Unstoppable” on Amazon Prime, has been getting a lot of press for showing up at Broadway premieres dressed like she was going to the Oscars.