BOOM! “Minecraft Movie” Raking in the Dough: Heads to $200 Mil After 6 Days in Release

By Roger Friedman

I’ve never typed the word “Minecraft” so many times in a week. It’s like a drinking game!

“A Minecraft Movie” moved up to $185 million last night. The Warner Bros release will hit $200 million tonight or tomorrow. This is after just days in theaters — tomorrow will be a week.

David Zaslav must be brushing his teeth with Champagne. The movie cost $157 million. Worldwide sales are now over $300 million. This is the way Hollywood works, though. Everything is cyclical. “Superman” should be so lucky!

What even is “Minecraft”? Does it matter? Not at all!

