It’s all over for “Groundhog Day.”

I told you on Monday that Bill Murray’s two visits last week to the Broadway show based on his hit movie helped the box office– a bit.

But the $96,000 Murray added wasn’t enough. “Groundhog Day” will close on September 17th. It joins “Bandstand” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet” as shows that– without winning Tony Awards– failed to find audiences.

Andy Karl was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for “Groundhog Day.” He was killed off of “Law & Order SVU” so he could play the role. Maybe they can bring him back as a twin.

Next to go should be “A Doll’s House, Pt. 2” which no one is going to, “1984”– a puzzlement anyway, and “War Paint.” The whole 2016-17 season is going to be left with “Evan Hanson,” “Hello, Dolly!” and two terrible musicals cashing in on movie tie-ins– “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Anastasia.”