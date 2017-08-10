Michael Moore scored an all star audience for his opening night on Broadway. His one man show, “The Terms of My Surrender” has earned rave reviews not to mention lots of A list fans.

In the audience tonight no less than Harry Belafonte, Rosie O’ Donnell, Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas, Christie Brinkley, Dan Rather, Josh Lucas, Gloria Steinem, Anna Deveare Smith, Christine Lahti, Tommy Tune, Rosanna Scotto, novelist Walter Mosley. That’s quite a crowd for a Thursday in August!

