Justin Bieber Posts Some Eye-Popping Pictures of Wife Hailey Baldwin, Using Foreigner Song “Cold as Ice” as Soundtrack

You never know what goes on in someone else’s marriage.

Justin Bieber has posted a bunch of pictures of his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, to Instagram.

They’re pretty hot, revealing, and sexy. His fans are a little surprised he’s presenting the mother of his son quite this way.

In the original posting, Justin added Foreigner’s song, “Cold as Ice,” for a soundtrack.

One commenter wrote: “He posting his wife like she a trophy or sum.”

Actress Alyssa Milano said: “No words.”

Another said: “I thought married people don’t do this typ of things..?”

And one more added: “I thought she was a christian woman who saved justin bieber.”

Hailey is a cosmetics queen, with her company, Rhode, selling last year to e.l.f. beauty for $800 million.