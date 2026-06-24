Thursday, June 25, 2026
Donate
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Posts Some Eye-Popping Pictures of Wife Hailey Baldwin, Using Foreigner Song “Cold as Ice” as Soundtrack

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

You never know what goes on in someone else’s marriage.

Justin Bieber has posted a bunch of pictures of his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, to Instagram.

They’re pretty hot, revealing, and sexy. His fans are a little surprised he’s presenting the mother of his son quite this way.

In the original posting, Justin added Foreigner’s song, “Cold as Ice,” for a soundtrack.

One commenter wrote: “He posting his wife like she a trophy or sum.”

Actress Alyssa Milano said: “No words.”

Another said: “I thought married people don’t do this typ of things..?”

And one more added: “I thought she was a christian woman who saved justin bieber.”

Hailey is a cosmetics queen, with her company, Rhode, selling last year to e.l.f. beauty for $800 million.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com