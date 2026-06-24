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Kanye West Playing San Antonio’s Alamadome on July 4th Despite Mayor’s Call to Cancel Show: City Council Says Yes to Hitler Love

By Roger Friedman

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There will be fireworks on July 4th in San Antonio, Texas.

Noted anti-semite Kanye West, who sells t shirts with swastikas and praises Hitler, is coming to town. In the video below, you can see him tell conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, “I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis.”

Kanye is playing the Alamadome, which is pretty much sold out. According to the box office, there are still some seats available.

The mayor of San Antonio, Gina Lopez-Jones, proposed canceling the show. The city owns the Alamadome, and it’s a bad look for them right after the Spurs lost the NBA finals to the New York Knicks. (Our win is even sweeter now.)

But according to local media, and to the mayor’s office, there weren’t enough votes on the city council against having the show. One of the six council members who did vote for not having Kanye West is said to have also asked for tickets.

San Antonio is famous for the 1936 Battle at the Alamo, a shameful chapter in Texas history in a violent fight with Mexico over the border.

Kanye West is largely known now as antisemitic, and a rapper who spews hatred. He’s been banned by several countries, but has found a way to perform on the edges of American society. He’s also got two shows booked in Tampa, Florida for June 27 and 28th at Raymond James Financial Stadium. Tampa is cool with Kanye. Of note, there is a Jewish population of about 11,000 people in San Antonio. They can’t be happy.

I’m told that the Alamadome will have standing tickets only on the floor, and they are sold out. San Antonionans seem to have no problem with West’s embrace of Hitler, which won’t surprise anyone in a major city. That’s expected. Too bad the city council didn’t rise to the occasion, but they don’t much entertainment I guess. So a rapper who sings “Heil Hitler” is warmly welcomed.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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