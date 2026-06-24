Exclusive: Once Hot Lizzo Sold Only 585 Copies of New Album This Week As Fans Have Abandoned Her Since Lawsuits

Lizzo was not so long ago the biggest music star.

She sold millions of records, and ruled the charts. She played her flute on “Saturday Night Live.” Everyone was in love with her.

Lizzo won four Grammy Awards in 2023, including Record of the Year. Her career should have been assured.

But fame is fleeting. And now Lizzo is having serious problems.

Her perfectly good album, called “Bitch,” sold just 585 copies in its this week. Of those, 210 were downloads or CDs. This was the third week of release.

Total sales, including streaming, over the last three weeks come to 7,500.

Lizzo was banking on “Bitch” being a comeback after lawsuits and scandals over weight-shaming dancers and being otherwise unpleasant to everyone around her. When her congenial facade was broken, fans just walked away.

Arrogance plays a big part here. And hubris. Instead of making amends with the public through charitable work and other signs that she was mistreated, Lizzo took the offensive. Singing “Bitch” is not the way to wiggle your way back into anyone’s hearts.

The sad part is, the songs on the album are not bad. If she’d had a real producer and A&R person who listened to, this might have gone differently.

Listen, time heals all wounds, but you have use a bandaid. She’s learning that the hard way.

