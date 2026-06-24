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Exclusive: Once Hot Lizzo Sold Only 585 Copies of New Album This Week As Fans Have Abandoned Her Since Lawsuits

By Roger Friedman

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Lizzo was not so long ago the biggest music star.

She sold millions of records, and ruled the charts. She played her flute on “Saturday Night Live.” Everyone was in love with her.

Lizzo won four Grammy Awards in 2023, including Record of the Year. Her career should have been assured.

But fame is fleeting. And now Lizzo is having serious problems.

Her perfectly good album, called “Bitch,” sold just 585 copies in its this week. Of those, 210 were downloads or CDs. This was the third week of release.

Total sales, including streaming, over the last three weeks come to 7,500.

Lizzo was banking on “Bitch” being a comeback after lawsuits and scandals over weight-shaming dancers and being otherwise unpleasant to everyone around her. When her congenial facade was broken, fans just walked away.

Arrogance plays a big part here. And hubris. Instead of making amends with the public through charitable work and other signs that she was mistreated, Lizzo took the offensive. Singing “Bitch” is not the way to wiggle your way back into anyone’s hearts.

The sad part is, the songs on the album are not bad. If she’d had a real producer and A&R person who listened to, this might have gone differently.

Listen, time heals all wounds, but you have use a bandaid. She’s learning that the hard way.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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