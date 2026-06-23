Rocker Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates Fame, Says He’s Gotten a Kidney Transplant: Not Just His Kiss Was on ‘the List’

Not just his kiss was on the list.

So was his kidney.

Darryl Hall says he got a kidney transplant recently and he’s already feeling better.

God only knows what some rock stars’ kidneys look like on an Xray!

Hall, with former longtime partner John Oates, racked up dozens of hits in the 70s and 80s as Hall & Oates.

But they had an acrimonious break up in the last few years involving some vicious legal action. They are permanently divorced now.

So we know the kidney did not come from Oates. But it might have come from Hall sowing his wild oats!

As for the old kidney, we know She’s Gone.

Speedy recovery!



