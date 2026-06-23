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Rocker Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates Fame, Says He’s Gotten a Kidney Transplant: Not Just His Kiss Was on ‘the List’

By Roger Friedman

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Not just his kiss was on the list.

So was his kidney.

Darryl Hall says he got a kidney transplant recently and he’s already feeling better.

God only knows what some rock stars’ kidneys look like on an Xray!

Hall, with former longtime partner John Oates, racked up dozens of hits in the 70s and 80s as Hall & Oates.

But they had an acrimonious break up in the last few years involving some vicious legal action. They are permanently divorced now.

So we know the kidney did not come from Oates. But it might have come from Hall sowing his wild oats!

As for the old kidney, we know She’s Gone.

Speedy recovery!


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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