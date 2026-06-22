Madonna Says She Had to Get Her Movie Back from Universal Because They Said It Was Too Expensive: “I bought it from them for an extortionist’s price”

Madonna continues her PR tour for her “Confessions II” tour in Interview magazine this month. She goes over her life story (for the umpteenth time) with editor in chief Mel Ottenberg, who mostly sits and listens and sometimes says “Uh huh, go on.”

Anyway.

We do learn that Madonna — who dressed up for the cover as a character she invented called “Dee Dee” — had to buy back the rights to her biopic from Universal Pictures because they thought it was too expensive.

First she says: “I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?”

We do.

She continues “They couldn’t get their heads around it. I found a way to make it for less money in Serbia, but I don’t think they were into the idea of—I don’t know. Maybe they just didn’t believe in me. One of their first reactions was, “We don’t believe you’d stay in Serbia more than four days.” And I said, “Did you read the script?” My whole life has been survival. I’m not going there for a holiday. But anyway, I was in limbo when that fell apart, and then Netflix reached out to make a series. That was a whole other long process, because I couldn’t use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist’s price, even though I wrote it. Don’t ask.”

We won’t, and neither did Ottenberg, who doesn’t really interview Madonna but act as a silent sounding board.

Anything else? Plenty. She says for new album her daughter, Lourdes, “approached” her about writing a song together “to heal” their relationship. She makes it sound like Lourdes contacted her through management. And what had to be healed? No one asks.

The rest of it is Madonna recounting her OG story in case you’re very young or have just joined our story in progress. Did you know she was Catholic? She also practices Kabbalah. Who knew?

The interviewer does say: “I’m really having fun talking to you, Madonna. Does anyone call you Madonna? I just love calling you Madonna because I’m with Madonna.” Ottenberg also tells his subject: “I’m really star struck.”

Andy Warhol would be proud.