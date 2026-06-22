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Future Shock: “Backrooms” Movie Studio A24 Takes $75 Million Investment from Google to Use AI Tools, Like Making Movies (Report)

By Roger Friedman

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So here it is.

A24, a studio known for making independent films with auteurs and good actors, is going AI.

They’ve taken a $75 million investment from Google to start using AI tools for storyboards and eventually movies.

SAG and the other Guilds should have a proper fit when they read this in the Wall Street Journal.

The studio has started something called A24Labs. They do not mean Labrador retrievers. They means ways to make cheap, fast movies without getting people involved.

The Journal says: “The new collaborators hope their partnership will include the studio’s roster of artists. A24 works with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Timothée Chalamet and “Backrooms” director Kane Parsons.”

Not so fast. Maybe I’m wrong about the under 30 crowd. Are they really going to make movies with fake everything? Is this where we’re headed? (Could be.)

A24 is indeed having a fluke hit right now with “Backrooms,” which has made $277 million worldwide on a $10 million budget. But they’ve also had a long list of also-rans recently, too, including the current “Death of Robin Hood,” which made just $2.6 million this weekend, and 7 other clunkers since January 1st including “How to Make a Killing,” “Pillion,” and “The Moment.” A new one, “The Invite,” could put them back on track.

Who knows? Maybe AI could help the dull, pointless movies made by Ari Aster, like “Eddington” and “Beau is Afraid.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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