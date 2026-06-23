Heart of Kryponite: Debbie Harry, Chris Stein of Blondie Steal the Show at Super “Supergirl” Premiere at Brooklyn Opera House

And so we headed to the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the premiere of DC Comics (aka Warner Bros) for “Supergirl.”

We packed bags, got the visa and the vaccinations, pulled out the map and the compass, and we were on our way.

Seriously, even though it was a prohibitively rainy night, the voyage was not so bad. Soon we were at the beautiful old opera house on the campus of BAM, looking for celebrities in the lobby.

That wasn’t so easy because 99% of the audience was influencers, massive numbers of young people who’d been encouraged on their invites to dress “festive,” and as Superman or Supergirl. No one dressed like Perry, Lois, or Jimmy, however, because they’re not in this movie.

There was exactly one celebrity in the ornate lobby, but she was a doozy: Deborah Harry of the group Blondie. At a very youthful 81, she still has blonde-white hair and is unmistakably gorgeous. “Debbie?” I exclaimed. It was like we were back at CBGBs. Also will there was her band partner Chris Stein.

Why was Blondie at the premiere of “Supergirl”? Chris Stein explained to me later, at a very fun party in soggy Greenpoint, Brooklyn: “They used our song, Call Me, in the trailer. Also Supergirl wears a Blondie t shirt all through the movie.”

It makes sense. “Supergirl” is not a normal DC Comics movie. It’s very punk rock. It has echoes of “Mad Max” and “Harley Quinn,” grafted onto a DC Comics movie. It’s rockin’ and rowdy, but also includes clever appearances by David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. The repartee between the Krypton cousins (Milly Alcock is Supergirl) was my favorite part of the movie.

DC Comics’ Peter Safran and James Gunn were in the house. They signed up the great indie director Craig Gillespie for his first exposure to action films. Gillespie’s hits include “I, Tonya,” “Dumb Money,” and “Lars and the Real Girl.” That means the wit is as dry as a martini in “Supergirl,” and the whole thing is cheerfully off kilter.

Back to the Greenpoint Warehouse, a snazzy venue for the “Supergirl” premiere after party. I ran into a cast member, David Krumholtz, who brought his young daughter. Eve Ridley, who plays Ruthie, was pointed out. No sign of Milly Alcock, who’s so good in the film and will return in the next “Superman” movie. Also no sign of “Superman” stars Corenswet or Rachel Brosnahan, who did the red carpet for photo ops but probably caught the last ship back to Manhattan before the screening started.

The influencers loved the movie, laughing and clapping at the right moments. They poured out into the street after the screening wearing all their regalia. Did you like the movie, I asked two of them? “Loved it!” was the reply, “And I’m not even supposed to be here!”

“Supergirl” opens Thursday in previews, and should be a big hit.

PS Harry and Stein told me they’re working on a new Blondie album. I saw them 100 years ago at CBGB’s, I told them. A new album is most welcome, but there’s nothing like “Heart of Glass,” “One Way or Another,” or “I’m Always Touched by Your Presence, Dear.”

(PS to the “Supergirl” music supervisor. You should have included XTC’s “That’s Really Super, Supergirl.” So meta!)