Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusicTheater

Broadway is Coming to the Hamptons: Norm Lewis, Tony and Drama Desk Nominee, “Phantom” Star, Kicks off Cafe Carlyle Type Songbook Series

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

We all love Cafe Carlyle on the Upper East Side. It’s the rare gem of the city, with lots of stars performing to intimate crowds.

Now a Cafe Carlyle type experience heads to the Hamptons this Sunday. The great Broadway star Norm Lewis is the opening act for “Hamptons Songbook Series.”

A beloved Broadway vet, Norm has been nominated for the Tony and for the Drama Desk Awards. His delicious baritone has starred in 18 Broadway shows. His most important one? Norm was the first black actor to star in “Phantom of the Opera,” back in 2014. His performance drew raves.

Stephen Sondheim loved Norm Lewis so much he asked him to play the lead role in the very exclusive iteration of “Sweeney Todd” that was staged downtown in a pie shop that was set up in the Barrow Street Theater. They served hot pies during the intermission! Lewis’s remarkable voice filled the Barrow with fear as he sliced a lot of throats.

He will not be giving any close shaves this Sunday, but the audience is in for a treat. For premiere ticket holders, there’s food from East Hampton Kitchen and Champagne.

The next date for the Songbook Series brings Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11th.

But tickets click here.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com