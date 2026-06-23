Broadway is Coming to the Hamptons: Norm Lewis, Tony and Drama Desk Nominee, “Phantom” Star, Kicks off Cafe Carlyle Type Songbook Series

We all love Cafe Carlyle on the Upper East Side. It’s the rare gem of the city, with lots of stars performing to intimate crowds.

Now a Cafe Carlyle type experience heads to the Hamptons this Sunday. The great Broadway star Norm Lewis is the opening act for “Hamptons Songbook Series.”

A beloved Broadway vet, Norm has been nominated for the Tony and for the Drama Desk Awards. His delicious baritone has starred in 18 Broadway shows. His most important one? Norm was the first black actor to star in “Phantom of the Opera,” back in 2014. His performance drew raves.

Stephen Sondheim loved Norm Lewis so much he asked him to play the lead role in the very exclusive iteration of “Sweeney Todd” that was staged downtown in a pie shop that was set up in the Barrow Street Theater. They served hot pies during the intermission! Lewis’s remarkable voice filled the Barrow with fear as he sliced a lot of throats.

He will not be giving any close shaves this Sunday, but the audience is in for a treat. For premiere ticket holders, there’s food from East Hampton Kitchen and Champagne.

The next date for the Songbook Series brings Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11th.

But tickets click here.



