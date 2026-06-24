Jacob Elordi, Safdie Brothers, Simu Liu, Josh O’Connor, Josh Gad, Sara Barielles Can All Vote for the Oscars Now

Jacob Elordi, Safdie Brothers, Simu Liu, Josh O’Connor, Josh Gad, Sara Barielles, Lily Rabe, and Jon Bernthal can all vote for the Oscars now.

So can French actor Matthew Almaric, an actual past nominee.

They’re all part of the 529 new members of the Motion Picture Academy, announced today.

Congrats to two ladies who’ve worked hard in the business for eons and should have been in sooner: Madelyn Hammond and Teri Kane. Plus our pals, managers Jason Weinberg, and Emily Gerson Saines.

The 529 is a lot less than in recent years when the Academy was piling people in, many from TV and with few movie credits.

Even publicists are allowed in, but still no press. God forbid!

Here are some categories:

Actors

Mathieu Amalric – “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”

Jon Bernthal – “King Richard,” “Ford v Ferrari”

Raúl Briones – “La Cocina,” “A Cop Movie”

Kenneth Choi – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jemaine Clement – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Paddy Considine – “The Death of Stalin,” “In America”

David Dastmalchian – “Oppenheimer,” “Dune”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù – “My Father’s Shadow,” “His House”

Jacob Elordi – “Frankenstein,” “Saltburn”

Veronica Ferres – “The Comedian,” “Schtonk!”

Stephen Fry – “Love & Friendship,” “Gosford Park”

Josh Gad – “Marshall,” “Frozen”

Julia Garner – “Weapons,” “The Assistant”

Mia Goth – “Frankenstein,” “Pearl”

Wood Harris – “One Battle after Another,” “Remember the Titans”

Suzy Eddie Izzard – “Victoria & Abdul,” “Ocean’s Twelve”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – “Sentimental Value,” “Women in Oversized Men’s Shirts”

Simu Liu – “Barbie,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Scoot McNairy – “A Complete Unknown,” “Argo”

Tig Notaro – “Am I OK?,” “Instant Family”

Josh O’Connor – “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Challengers”

Jenna Ortega – “Death of a Unicorn,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Daniella Pineda – “The Accountant 2,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Lily Rabe – “The Tender Bar,” “Miss Stevens”

Anthony Ramos – “A House of Dynamite,” “In the Heights”

Miguel Sandoval – “Tortilla Heaven,” “Clear and Present Danger”

Bill Skarsgård – “Dead Man’s Wire,” “Nosferatu”

Jenny Slate – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Obvious Child”

Teyana Taylor – “One Battle after Another,” “A Thousand and One”

Directors

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love,” “Homecoming”

Marcelo Caetano – “Baby,” “Body Electric”

Zach Cregger – “Weapons,” “Barbarian”

Gyula Gazdag – “Hungarian Chronicles I-II,” “A Hungarian Fairy Tale”

Daniel Goldhaber – “Faces of Death,” “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

Guan Hu – “Black Dog,” “The Eight Hundred”

Tom Harper – “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” “The Aeronauts”

Raven Jackson – “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Kim Jee-woon – “Cobweb,” “I Saw the Devil”

Oliver Laxe* – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Rashid Masharawi – “Passing Dreams,” “Laila’s Birthday”

James Ponsoldt – “The End of the Tour,” “The Spectacular Now”

Haider Rashid – “Europa,” “It’s About to Rain”

Nicole Riegel – “Dandelion,” “Holler”

Alonso Ruizpalacios – “La Cocina,” “A Cop Movie”

Benny Safdie* – “The Smashing Machine,” “Uncut Gems”

Josh Safdie* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Julia Solomonoff – “Nobody’s Watching,” “The Last Summer of La Boyita”

Anocha Suwichakornpong – “Come Here,” “By the Time It Gets Dark”

Tusi Tamasese – “One Thousand Ropes,” “The Orator”

Fernanda Valadez – “Sujo,” “Identifying Features”

Writers

Jesse Andrews – “Elio,” “Luca”

Ronald Bronstein* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Cheo Hodari Coker – “Creed II,” “Notorious”

Gary Dauberman – “It Chapter Two,” “It”

Santiago Fillol – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Dan Fogelman – “Cars 2,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Holly Gent – “Nouvelle Vague,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Tearepa Kahi – “Muru,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Alireza Khatami – “The Things You Kill,” “Terrestrial Verses”

Oliver Laxe* – “Sirāt,” “Fire Will Come”

Lee Kyoung-mi – “No Other Choice,” “The Truth Beneath”

Satoko Okudera – “Kokuho,” “Rebirth”

Vince Palmo – “Nouvelle Vague,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Shadmehr Rastin – “It Was Just an Accident,” “As Simple as That”

Klaudia Reynicke – “Reinas,” “Love Me Tender”

Benny Safdie* – “The Smashing Machine,” “Uncut Gems”

Josh Safdie* – “Marty Supreme,” “Uncut Gems”

Nader Saïvar – “It Was Just an Accident,” “The Witness”

Tarik Saleh – “Eagles of the Republic,” “Cairo Conspiracy”

Joe Shrapnel – “The Woman in Cabin 10,” “Rebecca”

Will Tracy – “Bugonia,” “The Menu”

Aslihan Unaldi – “Afloat,” “Skate Kitchen”

Anna Waterhouse – “The Woman in Cabin 10,” “Rebecca”

Christopher Makoto Yogi – “I Was a Simple Man,” “August at Akiko’s”

Nathan Zellner – “Damsel,” “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”

Sameh Zoabi – “Tel Aviv on Fire,” “The Idol”