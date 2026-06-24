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Box Office Boffo: “Toy Story 5” Clears $200 Million US in Just 5 Days, Running $45 Mil Ahead of 2019 Installment

By Roger Friedman

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It must be pandemonium in Cineplexes right now.

“Toy Story 5” actually crossed the $200 million line yesterday. It took five days (six if you count previews).

That’s $45 million ahead of “Toy Story 4” back in 2019.

Some of the overwhelming enthusiasm probably has to do with Taylor Swift singing that title song.

But also, school is out, there’s not much to see for families where kids and adults can sit together without embarrassment.

Still, “Toy Story 5” has really set the box office ablaze.

Compare that to the horror hit of the spring, “Obsession.” It’s made $220 million, but it’s taken 40 days.

Not all good news. “Disclosure Day” will go down in the books as the rare Steven Spielberg failure. Right now, the box office is at $83 million. The $100 mil target is far away in another galaxy. I’m not surprised. Everything about the way this film was presented to the press was weird. There something off, a little sour, about the momentum.

You can’t win them all, and Spielberg isn’t done by far. But maybe next movie, don’t have a party after the opening and deny its obvious existence. Still my favorite story of 2026!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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